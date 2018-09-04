DRAP to fix stent prices for three months

Islamabad: The Supreme Court has asked the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to fix the prices of coronary stents and disposables for three months and observed that the prices might be revised thereafter.

The court issued directives on a human rights case regarding the affordable, standard prescription of cheap treatment for the people needing heart surgery. It took up the matter to alleviate the stakeholders’ concerns regarding the prices of stents and disposables resulting from the fluctuation of the exchange rate of Pakistan rupee to US dollar. The court noted that 15 days was too short a time period for the purpose.