Pakistan Railways to run two new trains

Islamabad: On the directions of Sh. Rasheed Ahmed, Federal Minister for Railways, Pakistan Railways would start two new trains to function from September 15, named as, Margalla Express and Mianwali Railcar.

Margalla express will be inaugurated from Lahore. It will cover the stations like Margalla, Rawalpindi, Lalamusa, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala and Lahore. While Mianwali Rail Car will cover the stations like Rawalpindi, Golra Sharif, Tarnol, Fateh Jhang, Bosal, Jund and Mianwali.