Starbucks gets new NZ partner

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: Starbucks Corp will have a new partner in New Zealand after the licence holder said it will not renew its two-decade-old deal in a region where an entrenched coffee culture has made it difficult for the world´s largest coffee chain to thrive.
Fast-food group Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd said in Monday it would let its licence deal expire in October, though Starbucks would keep its doors open and frappuccinos flowing under a new licensee, Tahua Capital, which had acquired the licence for a price of up to NZ$4.4 million ($2.9 million).
Restaurant Brands said in a statement the cafe chain was "becoming less relevant to the company´s overall direction" and that it intended to focus on its core business of quick-service restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut.
"Starbucks has never delivered its expectation here," said Brian Gaynor, head of Auckland-based Milford Asset Management.
WELLINGTON: Starbucks Corp will have a new partner in New Zealand after the licence holder said it will not renew its two-decade-old deal in a region where an entrenched coffee culture has made it difficult for the world´s largest coffee chain to thrive.
Fast-food group Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd said in Monday it would let its licence deal expire in October, though Starbucks would keep its doors open and frappuccinos flowing under a new licensee, Tahua Capital, which had acquired the licence for a price of up to NZ$4.4 million ($2.9 million).
Restaurant Brands said in a statement the cafe chain was "becoming less relevant to the company´s overall direction" and that it intended to focus on its core business of quick-service restaurant brands such as KFC and Pizza Hut.
"Starbucks has never delivered its expectation here," said Brian Gaynor, head of Auckland-based Milford Asset Management.
Comments