India deprive Pakistan of bronze in Asiad hockey

LAHORE: Pakistan suffered two back to back defeats in two crucial matches of the Asian Games hockey when win mattered the most.

First their upset at the hands of minnows Japan in the semi-final deprived Pakistan of their direct qualification into the Olympics and now on Saturday the team green was blued out by India in their bronze medal match depriving the country of its fifth bronze.

Pakistan lost to India by 2-1 and the winning Indian team added a bronze medal to its tally of 15 gold medals, 24 silver and 30 bronze. Even Iran had won 19 gold medals in its kitty. And Pakistan having sent a 256-member contingent with half a number of unaccounted officials will be returning with just four bronze medals – won in karate, squash, kabaddi and javelin throw – that show where Pakistan stands even in Asia.

India took lead in the fourth minute when Akashdeep Singh scored the ball home. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay rolled the ball down inside the semi-circle and then rolled it backwards to Akashdeep as the defence tried to tackle him. Akash with plenty of space with him, hammered it inside the back of the net. A second goal was scored by Harmanpreet Singh and India doubled the lead.

Muhammad Atiq scored stunner but it was too late. At the end, India secured bronze medal.

India and Pakistan were everyone’s favourites to play the final of the Asian Games hockey after the pool matches. Both had won all their five pool games with big margins. But they perished in the semi-finals. India lost to Malaysia who Pakistan had beaten 4-1 in the pool while Pakistan went down to Japan who India had trounced 8-0. Hence, the two bigs of Asian Hockey met in the bronze medal game.

Still the Indo-Pak encounter is always anticipated by the hockey lovers all over the world and today’s match lived up to the billing. India completely dominated the first period. Combining beautifully, they rattled the Pakistani defence and repeatedly entered the circle. In the third minute, some clumsy Pakistani defending resulted in ball reaching unmarked Akashdeep in right side of mid circle whose rasping diagonal shot thundered into the top of the net.

India had other opportunities but couldnt add to the score. Pakistan’s only attempt at the goal saw Atiq hitting the post. Pakistan appeared a completely transformed side in the first eight minutes of the second period. But failed to capatilise on three open play chances and two penalty corners. It evened out in later stages. The jam packed stadium continued to enjoy the entertaining play. It was an up and down stuff during the third period. Opportunities arrived for both the sides but the scoreline remained intact.

Off India’s first penalty corner in the 50th minute, Harmanpreet Singh made it 2-0 with a powerful low flick hitting the left corner of the tin. Pakistanis fought back magnificently and were able to reduce the margin within two minutes. A quick passing move from the right side saw skipper Rizwan Sr, well inside circle’s right side, sending a parallel pass to Atiq Arshad standing unmarked in front of the goal. Atiq easily put it in.

Looking for the equaliser, Pakistan threw players up front and also withdrew goal keeper for an outfielder. India found gaps and thrice entered the Pakistani circle but failed to increase the lead. In volleyball, Pakistan was beaten by Thailand 1-3 with score being 20-25, 25-23, 28-26, and 25-21 and in rugby Afghanistan beat Pakistan 15 try score to seven.