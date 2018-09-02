Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan hockey team to return empty-handed

ISLAMABAD: For the first time in 16 years, the Pakistan hockey team missed the victory stand in the Asian Games when they were beaten 1-2 by India in the bronze medal match in Jakarta on Saturday.

The Greenshirts went down to Japan by a solitary goal in the semi-finals.

This was Pakistan’s fifth defeat against India in the last three years. The sixth match ended in a draw.

Akashdeep Singh put India ahead in the first quarter with a diving slice into the net from a field effort.

Pakistan did put some pressure on their opponents in the second and third quarters but without any luck. The Greenshirts’ finishing plus the strategy were not up to the mark in this important match.

Harmanpreet Singh then added the second goal for India from their first penalty corner to put matters almost beyond Pakistan.

A minute later Mohammad Atiq found the net from a field effort to reduce the margin. However, Pakistan never looked threatening to pull an equaliser.

After winning the gold medal in the 2010 Asian Games, Pakistan took silver in 2014. In 2006, Pakistan finished third.

Meanwhile in men’s rugby sevens ranking round (9-12), Afghanistan beat Pakistan 15-7.

Pakistan finished eighth in the volleyball tournament when they were beaten 25-20, 23-25, 26-28, 21-25 by Thailand.

Agencies add from Jakarta: China dashed the Unified Korea’s hopes of an emotional women’s basketball gold medal when they won a tense final 71-65 at the Asian Games on Saturday.

Lim Yung-hui top-scored with 24 points in a losing cause as China pulled away from 38-38 at half-time before holding off the Koreans in the final quarter.

Park Ji-su was in tears after the game as the Korean team, featuring players from both sides of the heavily fortified Korean border, came up short.

“I feel we didn’t have enough time to practise together,” said Lim Yung-hui. “We could have got a gold medal... we tried our best.”

The Koreans were supported throughout the tournament by vocal fans brandishing blue and white Korean unification flags and wearing “One Corea” T-shirts.

The two Koreas marched together at the opening ceremony and also formed joint teams in canoeing, in which they won a gold and two bronze medals.

It follows similar gestures at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, which set the stage for an unprecedented thaw in relations between the two countries still technically at war.

Japan’s women’s soccer team won the Asian Games gold medal after defeating China 1-0 at the Sriwijaya Stadium in Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang.

Organised attacks and defense, as well as calm and calculated play were key to Japan winning their second Games gold after first tasting success at the 2010 event in Guangzhou, China.

The only goal in the final was scored by Yuika Sugasawa in the 87th minute.

In the early minutes, Japan played more defensively, while China played more of an attacking game.

In the 14th minute, China got a golden opportunity to score but it was fluffed by striker Wang Shanshan who is the Games’ top scorer with 12 goals. Five minutes later, Gu Yansha’s shot on goal was saved by the goalkeeper.

Japan also launched an offensive but China’s defense stood firm.

However, Japan’s midfielder Nakajima Emi long-range pass into the penalty area set up Sugasawa who headed in what was to be the winning goal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!