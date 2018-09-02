Sun September 02, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2018

Three Environment Directorate officials suspended

Islamabad: Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has suspended the services of Assistant Director (Environment), Muhammad Ishfaq Noori, Forester Abdul Jalil and Forest Guard Nazim Shah for their poor performance and negligence in non-removal of grown wild bushes and grass in different areas of Islamabad.

The mayor on Friday visited different areas of Islamabad and took notice of poor performance of Environment Wing and not only suspended officers and officials but also called explanation of Director Environment, Irfan Niazi, Director Environment Ghezwan Shamshad and Deputy Director Akhtar Rasool as these officers have failed to deliver their professional responsibilities.

He said that only those employees will survive in MCI who will perform their duty with full devotion and responsibility. He said that unwilling and inefficient workers would be dealt ironic hand and no tolerance in this regard would be shown.

He directed the officers of Environment Wing to remove wild bushes and grass and play their role in keeping city clean and green saying that MCI would give protection to the employees performing their duties with devotion while strict action without any discrimination will be taken against unwilling and inefficient workers.

