Second round of bureaucratic reshuffle in Sindh

The provincial bureaucracy and district administration underwent another reshuffle on Saturday for the second consecutive day as the Sindh government of the Pakistan Peoples Party kept on re-assembling its bureaucratic and administrative team to rule the province for the third consecutive term.

In the second round of bureaucratic and administrative reshuffle, new deputy commissioners have been posted in the districts of Thatta, Sukkur, Sanghar, Jamshoro, and Tharparkar, besides postings have been made to some other administrative positions of the provincial government.

The following fresh orders for postings and transfers have been issued by Chief Secretary Azam Suleman Khan.

Muhammad Nawaz Sohoo, who was serving as director-general of Monitoring & Evaluation at the Sindh School Education & Literacy Department, has been transferred and made deputy commissioner of the District Thatta in place of Shahzad Fazal Abbasi. Abbasi has been transferred and made the deputy secretary of the Sindh Finance Department.

Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh, who was the deputy secretary of the Sindh Finance Department, has been transferred and made the deputy commissioner of Sukkur district in place of Rahim Bakhsh Maitlo. Maitlo, after transfer, has been made the new deputy secretary of the Sindh Finance Department.

Muhammad Asif Jamil Shaikh, additional commissioner-II of Sukkur Division, has been transferred and appointed the new deputy commissioner of District Tharparkar in place of Ghulam Qadir Junejo. Junejo has been transferred and made a deputy director at the Board of Revenue, Hyderabad, Sindh.

Nisar Ahmed Memon, an additional commissioner-I of Larkana Division, has been transferred and made the new deputy commissioner of District Sanghar in place of Liaquat Ali Bhatti, who has been asked to report to the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department of the Sindh government.

Manzoor Ali Shaikh, commissioner of Sukkur Division, has been directed to hold the additional charge of the post of commissioner of Larkana Division.

Captain (retd) Farid-ud-Mustafa, deputy secretary at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, has been transferred and made the new deputy commissioner of District Jamshoro in place of Shazia Kazi. Kazi, after her transfer, has been made the deputy director (Admin & HR), PIU, Karachi Neighbhourhood Improvement Project of Planning and Development Board Sindh.

Three key officials

Three key and senior bureaucrats in the Sindh government who are close to the ruling PPP have been posted out of the province by the federal government.

Iqbal Hussain Durrani, a grade-21 officer serving as senior member of the Board of Revenue, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Government of Balochistan.

Mohammad Sohail Rajput, another grade-21 officer and serving as principal secretary to the Sindh chief minister, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Government of Punjab.

Syed Asif Hyder Shah, grade-21 officer and serving as the focal person for the Water Commission working in Sindh, has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Government of Punjab.

Asif Hyder Shah is a brother-in-law of Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Iqbal Durrani is a son-in-law of former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah.

The services of Asif Hyder Shah could be retained by the Water Commission working in Sindh if the commission deems his presence and services necessary here.

A source privy to the affairs said that posting out these officials from Sindh had been due and was in line with the policy of the federal government to post out a bureaucrat to another province after he has completed a certain number years of service in one particular province.