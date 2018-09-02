Larkana’s problems

This refers to the news report ‘PPP workers are my eyes and ears: Bilawal’ (Aug 31). Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must have a look into the performance of his party’s performance during the last 10 years in the area from which he has been elected as an MNA. Larkana’s NA 200 has always been the stronghold of the PPP. Bilawal is requested to see the progress that has been made in and the changes that have been brought to the area. This isn’t criticism, but a constructive feedback for the young politician. His victory means that the people think that he is capable of doing good governance.

Larkana has been facing so many problems, including but not limited to, air pollution, poor level of infrastructure and heaps of unattended garbage. These persistent problems can only be resolved if the area’s elected representative takes effective steps to tackle them. Bilawal shouldn’t waste any more time and take steps to ensure that

Abdul Hafeez korai ( Larkana )