Careem service launched in Sukkur

KARACHI: Careem, a ride-hailing service, has expanded its services in Sindh by entering in the third largest city of the province, Sukkur, a statement said on Saturday.

The company plans to launch two more cities in the province by the end of 2018, it added.

Careem, with its recent initiative, looks to facilitate every individual’s transportation needs, especially the working class of the city.

With its Go and bike categories operational in Sukkur, the ride-hailing service will cater to a wide user base and will create jobs for many captains, helping the province towards better living standards.

Sukkur launch brings the company closer to its goals of connecting the smaller cities in Sindh through intercity routes eventually and creating more jobs for the people of the province.