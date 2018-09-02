Seminar on gas pricing held

KARACHI: Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) organised a seminar on “Understanding consumer gas prices in Pakistan” to discuss strategies for rationalising tariff structure that must be adopted for the development and improvement of gas sector in Pakistan, a statement said on Saturday.

The seminar held at Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) House in Karachi was to comprehend and get clarity on the consumer gas pricing structure for various sectors, including domestic, industrial, power, commercial and recommend rationalisation of tariff slabs based on demand and supply gap and regional comparison, it added.

The seminar presented valuable proposition and recommendation from industry experts on processes and strategies for rationalising tariff structure that must be adopted for the development and improvement of gas sector in Pakistan.

Senior officials of the energy community in large numbers attended the seminar by SSGC.

PIP and SSGC efforts were highly appreciated on holding a successful seminar on this significant subject.