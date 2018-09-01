Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls

PTI leaders get tickets for close relatives to contest by-polls
India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects

India accepts Pak objections to Pakal Dul, Kalnai projects
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi

Dutch company plans steel plant in Karachi
Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

Can @GovtOfPunjab twitter account still be recovered?

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two brothers held for torturing wives, killing one of them

MULTAN: Police have arrested two brothers on the charges of torturing their wives and killing one of them by administrating poisonous substance over a family dispute here.

Two brothers Amjad and Sohail, residents of Muzaffargarh, had contracted marriage with Abida, 28, and her sister Shehnaz, 26, some months ago. Soon after the marriage, difference developed between the couples. The two brothers used to torture their wives. On Thursday night, Amjad allegedly poisoned his wife Abida to death in Muzaffargarh while her sister Shehnaz left her husband’s house and reached her parents’ house in Multan.

On Friday, both the accused brothers reached Multan to talk to their in-laws. When Muzaffargarh police came to know about it, they contacted Shah Shams police, who arrested the accused brothers and handed them over to Muzaffargarh police.

Over 60 daily wagers sacked: More than 60 daily wagers staged demonstration against their sudden termination from the jobs.

They observed sit-in outside the Shahbaz Sharif Hospital on Friday and demanded their immediate reinstatement. Majority of the sacked daily wagers are Christians and Hindus. They appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar not to deprive them of their jobs as they have been working on the posts for the last four years. Among the terminated daily wagers include sanitary workers, helpers and data operators. They were serving in Multan Shahbaz Sharif Hospital, Fatima Jinnah Hospital and Civil Hospital.

Talking to The News, sacked worker Rofus said the administration of respective hospitals issued them the termination letters when they came on their duties on Friday without any prior notice. The protesting workers said they had been working without salaries for the last three months and demanded the government to release their salaries. They said that previous provincial government had notified establishment of Health Council from the level of Basic Health Units (BHUs) to the District Headquarter Hospitals across Punjab. The former Punjab government released sizeable budgets to the health council for local arrangements and resolution of problems. However, the health councils’ budget had been frozen since the new government took over.

Talking to this scribe, Shahbaz Sharif Hospital MS Dr Nadeem Salim said that no employee had been terminated rather they asked working voluntarily until their salaries were not released. He said he had written letters to Punjab health department twice to inquire the status of daily wagers and release of their salaries but he was still waiting for the health department’s response. He said the hospital would re-hire them once their status and release of their salaries issue was confirmed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Juhi Chawla in Karachi

Juhi Chawla in Karachi
Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open

Nadal survives Russian threat to advance at US Open
Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!