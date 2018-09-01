Mazari shakes up world over human rights abuses in IHK

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Friday urged the international community to come forward and raise voice against the brutalities and violations of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

“The people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives for the attainment of the Plebiscite which has been guaranteed by the UNSC and UNCIP resolutions. Besides, the right to self-determination lies at the centre of the International Bill of Rights. Why the innocent and unarmed people of Kashmir are denied to this fundamental right?,” she added.

She was talking to the Former Australian Senator and Human Rights Activist, Lee Rhiannon who called on her during his visit to Pakistan in Islamabad on Friday. High officials of the ministry were also present on the occasion.

They discussed the matters related to the human rights particularly human rights violations and the protracted rights of innocent people of Kashmir Valley. The minister apprised the former Australian senator about the steps of the Pakistan Government to protect and promote the rights of our citizens.

While talking to the Lee Rhiannon, Shireen Mazari said that the Kashmir issue is the question of right to self-determination adding that International conventions guarantees the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people.

She said that human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir are war crimes and crimes against humanity adding that the situation of human rights was very deploring in occupied Kashmir. Dr Mazari urged the former Australian senator to raise the voice to redress the protracted grievances of Kashmiri people.

Talking to the senator, she said that India is committing serious violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir. She said that the incumbent government was preparing proposal to resolve Kashmir issue, describing the draft as a model for conflict resolution. “This proposal will be circulated among all stakeholders,” she said.

Shireen said that Pakistan fully supports the freedom movement of the people of Kashmir and will continue its political and diplomatic support for the freedom fighters. She said that Pakistan is against the Indian nefarious attempt of changing the demography of Kashmir by seeking quashing of the Article 35-A which confers special status to the people of occupied Kashmir. She urged International community to take immediate and appropriate steps to resolve this issue. Mazari made it clear that any attempt aimed at changing the demographic character of occupied Kashmir will be opposed.

Lee Rhiannon appreciated the endeavours of government for the promotion and protection of human rights in Pakistan and assured her full support to resolve the issue of Kashmir.