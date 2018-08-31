Fri August 31, 2018
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

A return to Gandhi for the Congress

The old man’s Pakistan

Going the way of China

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

Army to implement policies framed by govt: Fawad

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

Iranian FM Javad Zarif, General Bajwa discuss regional security

Punjab govt's verified twitter handle deleted

August 31, 2018

Twin cities tennis starts today

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Twin Cities Tennis Championship will start today (Friday) here at Islamabad Tennis Complex, says a press release.

Senator Dilawar Abbas will be the chief guest on the occasion and will inaugurate the event.

Tournament Director Kamran Khalil said that all the arrangements of the championship have been finalised under the chairmanship of former Davis Cup coach Fazal-e-Subhan.

The week-long championship will feature top players from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The last date for submission of entries is today (Friday) till 3pm.

A total of 7 categories will be contested in the championship including men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, Under-18, Under-14, Under-10 and little master cup. The tournament will continue till September 5.

