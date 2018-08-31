Twin cities tennis starts today

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Twin Cities Tennis Championship will start today (Friday) here at Islamabad Tennis Complex, says a press release.

Senator Dilawar Abbas will be the chief guest on the occasion and will inaugurate the event.

Tournament Director Kamran Khalil said that all the arrangements of the championship have been finalised under the chairmanship of former Davis Cup coach Fazal-e-Subhan.

The week-long championship will feature top players from Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The last date for submission of entries is today (Friday) till 3pm.

A total of 7 categories will be contested in the championship including men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, Under-18, Under-14, Under-10 and little master cup. The tournament will continue till September 5.