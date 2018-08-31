Teacher suspended for human trafficking

TOBA TEK SINGH: District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Abdul Qadeer Bhatti Thursday suspended a school teacher on charges of his alleged involvement in human trafficking cases. The CEO suspended Gojra Government MC High School teacher Niaz Rasool for his alleged involvement in the human trafficking. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested the teacher a week ago after conducting an inquiry on the complaints of several citizens from whom he had received money to send them abroad.