ACLC recovers 114 stolen cars in 2018

Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 114 cars worth 98.9 million and 23 motorbikes stolen from different cities and arrested 86 car-lifters during the ongoing year.

According to a senior police source on Thursday, a total of 114 cars were recovered out of which 72 were stolen from Islamabad, while others were stolen from other districts.

In addition, a total of 23 motorbikes were recovered by the ACLC of which 11 were stolen from the federal capital and 12 were stolen from other cities.