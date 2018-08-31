ACLC recovers 114 stolen cars in 2018

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 114 cars worth 98.9 million and 23 motorbikes stolen from different cities and arrested 86 car-lifters during the ongoing year.
According to a senior police source on Thursday, a total of 114 cars were recovered out of which 72 were stolen from Islamabad, while others were stolen from other districts.
In addition, a total of 23 motorbikes were recovered by the ACLC of which 11 were stolen from the federal capital and 12 were stolen from other cities.
