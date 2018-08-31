Fri August 31, 2018
Islamabad

SA
Saeed Ahmed
August 31, 2018

ICCI urges govt to provide interest-free loans to youth

Islamabad : Abid Hussain, director marketing, Namal College, Mianwali along with his team visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and gave a detailed presentation about the contribution of Namal College in the education field to the business community. Ms. Khadija Amjad & Khawar Sheikh Managers Marketing and Adnan Jani Executive Marketing of Namal College were in the team.

Speaking at the occasion, Abid Hussain said that Namal College in collaboration with a foreign university was going to establish first agribusiness school in private sector in Pakistan to produce qualified professionals for the agriculture sector of the country. He said that 1000-acre land have been acquired to make Namal College a Knowledge City. He said that Namal College was providing free education to 90 percent of students and they were receiving degree from Bradford University of UK. He said that getting degree from Bradford University in UK was costing around Rs.10 million, but Namal College was providing same degree in Pakistan at a cost of Rs.1.3 million.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry appreciated the efforts of Namal College Mianwali for providing world glass education to the talented students of the country. He said that most of the population of Pakistan was comprised of youth and it was essential that youth should be equipped with modern education to convert it into a great dividend for the country. He said if left unattended, youth could become a liability on the country, therefore, it was necessary that youngsters should be equipped with latest education, skills and trainings so that they could play leading role in the economic development of the country.

Sheikh Amir Waheed urged that the government should provide interest free loans to the youth for business startups. This way they would not only become prosperous, they would also create jobs for others. Muhammad Naveed Malik, Senior Vice President ICCI thanked Namal College team for visiting Chamber. Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Baser Daud, Sheikh Shaukat, Ch. Irfan, Zafar Shah, Dr. Naushaba and others also spoke at the occasion.

