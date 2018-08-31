Fri August 31, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

NUMS working on university-run healthcare system, Kiani told

Islamabad : Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani Thursday advised the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) to renew its efforts in the field of medical education and research.

The Minister, who was briefed on the working of NUMS with a focus on various challenges in the sector, assured the university’s Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed that his Ministry would provide support for all such endeavours. During the briefing, the VC shared that the university is incorporating an adjunctive university-run healthcare system in order to help bring in appropriate quality healthcare. “We are looking beyond education, training and research,” he added.

“Backed up by an extensive network of hospitals, NUMS aims to improve the quality of life through healthcare education, research, innovation, and quality healthcare. Furthermore, the strategy of NUMS is not to just produce doctors but also nurses and health professionals, and avoid and reduce brain-drain by adopting innovative to offer best possible services to the society and humanity at large,” the VC informed. The importance of knowledge, technology transfer from leading centres of the world with a view to indigenise research infrastructure and capacity building, was alsp emphasised.

For the benefit of general public, a comprehensive integrated healthcare delivery system of a ‘medical city’ at the main university campus at the federal capital, with 4,000 hospital beds, will be established in the first phase. Subsequently, specialty hospitals would be brought up. The minister appreciated the efforts of the NUMS.

