Tree plantation

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Following the vision of Imran Khan, King Edward Medical University has initiated a tree plantation campaign. According to a press release, the campaign will be started on 02 Sep at KEMU’s new campus at Muridkay for the plantation of five thousand trees under the patronage of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal, Project Director Porf Muhammad Ather Javed, Prof Ayesha Shoukat and officials of Punjab forest department will participate in the campaign.