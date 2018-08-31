Fri August 31, 2018
August 31, 2018

APNS opposes merger of media regulatory authorities

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society appreciates that the government is contemplating to reform the present structure of the state managed media bodies. However, the proposed merger of various media regulatory authorities into the Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority would be problematic and counterproductive as the Press Council was formed as a voluntary organization whereas PEMRA is a regulatory body formed by the government with a different role.

Hameed Haroon, President, and Sarmad Ali, Secretary General of the APNS, hoped that any law or amendment, if required, will be undertaken in consultation with the APNS and other stakeholders. The APNS office bearers recalled that the previous government had also proposed a law which was strongly opposed by the media organizations, as it affected the freedom of press won by the media after a prolonged and protracted struggle. They stated that in the last year of the previous government, the Ministry of Information had dug out a notorious law promulgated by the military dictator, General Ayub Khan from the dustbin of history and presented it to the last government with a new title. However, at the strong protest of the media organizations, the proposed law was withdrawn. The APNS is of the considered opinion that any proposed law if it contravenes the provisions of 18th Amendment and the freedom of Press as enshrined in Article 19 and 19A of Constitution of Pakistan will not be acceptable to the media.

The APNS also pointed out that after the 18th Amendment, legislation in relation to newspapers, books and printing presses has become an exclusive provincial subject.

The APNS hoped that the new government will ensure a meaningful consultation with the stakeholders in the media before considering any structural changes in the state managed media bodies. The APNS office bearers are confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not support enactment of any law inconsistent with the freedom of press and expression.

