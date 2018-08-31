Smartphone app to be introduced to give citizens access to laws passed by PA

The Sindh Law Department has been directed to introduce a smartphone application enabling people to access the digital library of the department containing drafts and other information of all the laws passed by the Sindh Assembly.

The directives were issued on Thursday by Murtaza Wahab, the chief minister’s adviser on law and anti-corruption, in a meeting held with officials of the law department at the Sindh Assembly.

Law Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro through a presentation briefed the adviser about the performance of the department, including the passage of laws by the Sindh Assembly and their subsequent availability to the general public.

Wahab said that during his previous stint as law adviser, he had got digitalised the drafts of all the laws passed by the Sindh Assembly and the same were made available on the website of the law department.

He said the practice should continue as all laws passed by the provincial assembly till the present day should be digitalised and made accessible to the public through modern and swift digital means.

While a smartphone application should also be developed enabling people to readily access the laws, he said. The meeting among others was attended by the prosecutor general Sindh and additional secretary law.

PA session

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, speaker of the Sindh Assembly, has summoned the assembly to meet on Tuesday, September 4, from 10am to 4pm for the purpose of the election to the office of the president of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Ismail’s resignation

Imran Ismail, member of the Sindh Assembly from PS-111 Karachi, South-V, has tendered his resignation as required by Clause (1) of Article 64 read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His resignation has been accepted, and thereupon the seat has become vacant with effect from August 28. Imran Ismail has become the new governor of Sindh.

SHRC member

The speaker of the Sindh Assembly has nominated Farhat Seemen, MPA, a member of Sindh Human Rights Commission, as required under sub– section 2 (iii) of Section 3 of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011.