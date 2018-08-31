Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Smartphone app to be introduced to give citizens access to laws passed by PA

The Sindh Law Department has been directed to introduce a smartphone application enabling people to access the digital library of the department containing drafts and other information of all the laws passed by the Sindh Assembly.

The directives were issued on Thursday by Murtaza Wahab, the chief minister’s adviser on law and anti-corruption, in a meeting held with officials of the law department at the Sindh Assembly.

Law Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro through a presentation briefed the adviser about the performance of the department, including the passage of laws by the Sindh Assembly and their subsequent availability to the general public.

Wahab said that during his previous stint as law adviser, he had got digitalised the drafts of all the laws passed by the Sindh Assembly and the same were made available on the website of the law department.

He said the practice should continue as all laws passed by the provincial assembly till the present day should be digitalised and made accessible to the public through modern and swift digital means.

While a smartphone application should also be developed enabling people to readily access the laws, he said. The meeting among others was attended by the prosecutor general Sindh and additional secretary law.

PA session

Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, speaker of the Sindh Assembly, has summoned the assembly to meet on Tuesday, September 4, from 10am to 4pm for the purpose of the election to the office of the president of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Ismail’s resignation

Imran Ismail, member of the Sindh Assembly from PS-111 Karachi, South-V, has tendered his resignation as required by Clause (1) of Article 64 read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

His resignation has been accepted, and thereupon the seat has become vacant with effect from August 28. Imran Ismail has become the new governor of Sindh.

SHRC member

The speaker of the Sindh Assembly has nominated Farhat Seemen, MPA, a member of Sindh Human Rights Commission, as required under sub– section 2 (iii) of Section 3 of the Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act, 2011.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response