Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HRCP asks govt to end ‘enforced’ disappearances

Marking International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances (August 30) nationwide, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s Sindh chapter organised on Thursday a protest camp outside Karachi Press Club, demanding of the newly elected federal government to take robust measures to end the illegal practice of enforced disappearances and bring the perpetrators to justice.

A large number of civil society and rights activists, relatives of missing persons and political activists attended the protest camp. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans for the recovery of the disappeared persons. They also chanted slogans against the authorities for not taking measures for the recovery of these citizens.

Asad Iqbal Butt, the HRCP’s vice-chairperson, who led the protest, said that International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances held particular relevance to Pakistan since the missing persons’ issue was well-entrenched in the country.

“A large number of political workers, writers, rights activists and students have gone missing across the Sindh province but no one from the provincial government or the police department has taken responsibility of illegal detentions or has a clue of their whereabouts,” Butt said. “No one has the right to snatch a person’s life, liberty and security. If someone is involved in a crime, he or she should be presented in the court which will decide the case.”

Butt said that enforced disappearances were giving rise to a sense of insecurity among people. The HRCP’s senior official also urged the authorities, especially the prime minister and the Sindh chief minister, to make sure that the citizens’ rights were not violated, and also to provide a effective mechanism to resolve the issue.

Sorath Lohar, a leader of Voice of Missing Person of Sindh, Rashid Rizvi, a leader of a Shia missing persons committee, prominent activist Elahi Bakhsh Baloch, Abdul Wahab Baloch and Abubakkar Yousafzai were among prominent rights activists who attended the protest camp.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response