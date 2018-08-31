IMC unveils new Toyota Rush

KARACHI: IMC unveiled Toyota Rush at the 27th dealer conference on Thursday, while the new CBU will be available at dealerships starting September 10, a statement said.

Susumu Matsuda, president, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, DCEO China and Asia Region, was the chief guest at the conference, themed “Start Your Impossible”.

Matsuda explained that Toyota does not want to remain a car company but to emerge as a mobility company, one that embraces innovation and challenges. He mentioned the three key components of success in the face of challenges, which include plant improvement, process improvement and product enhancement.

He thanked IMC and the dealers for making Toyota a household brand of Pakistan and concluded on the note of being “One Team, One Toyota”.

Ali S Habib, chairman, IMC, in his address, mentioned that the fiscal year 2017/18 witnessed a dramatic transformation in the automobile industry globally and that a glimpse of this transformation could now be seen in Pakistan as well.

The company has prepared itself to embrace transformation through capacity enhancement projects and a refreshed and innovative vehicle line-up to excite the market. He established the direction for the coming year as working towards sustainable business growth through collective and integrated efforts.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali took the wraps off the all new Toyota Rush. Two additional HV vehicles, CHR and Prius C (Aqua) have also been added to the product Line-up. The Toyota Corolla spec improvement was also revealed. With the connect application, the Corolla is set to become the first connected vehicle of Pakistan.

Finally, to recognise the dealers’ efforts, various awards were presented during the conference to the best dealerships in the three regions.

The best in customer relations award was won by Toyota Jinnah Motors, the best in service award by Toyota Highway Motors, whereas the best in parts sales award went to Toyota Faisalabad Motors.

The best in TSURE was awarded to Toyota Faisalabad Motors.

The best in nationwide sales award was bagged by Toyota Faisalabad Motors, and best of the best category award, indicative of the excellent performance in all fields, was won by Toyota Gujranwala Motors.