Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IMC unveils new Toyota Rush

KARACHI: IMC unveiled Toyota Rush at the 27th dealer conference on Thursday, while the new CBU will be available at dealerships starting September 10, a statement said.

Susumu Matsuda, president, Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, DCEO China and Asia Region, was the chief guest at the conference, themed “Start Your Impossible”.

Matsuda explained that Toyota does not want to remain a car company but to emerge as a mobility company, one that embraces innovation and challenges. He mentioned the three key components of success in the face of challenges, which include plant improvement, process improvement and product enhancement.

He thanked IMC and the dealers for making Toyota a household brand of Pakistan and concluded on the note of being “One Team, One Toyota”.

Ali S Habib, chairman, IMC, in his address, mentioned that the fiscal year 2017/18 witnessed a dramatic transformation in the automobile industry globally and that a glimpse of this transformation could now be seen in Pakistan as well.

The company has prepared itself to embrace transformation through capacity enhancement projects and a refreshed and innovative vehicle line-up to excite the market. He established the direction for the coming year as working towards sustainable business growth through collective and integrated efforts.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali took the wraps off the all new Toyota Rush. Two additional HV vehicles, CHR and Prius C (Aqua) have also been added to the product Line-up. The Toyota Corolla spec improvement was also revealed. With the connect application, the Corolla is set to become the first connected vehicle of Pakistan.

Finally, to recognise the dealers’ efforts, various awards were presented during the conference to the best dealerships in the three regions.

The best in customer relations award was won by Toyota Jinnah Motors, the best in service award by Toyota Highway Motors, whereas the best in parts sales award went to Toyota Faisalabad Motors.

The best in TSURE was awarded to Toyota Faisalabad Motors.

The best in nationwide sales award was bagged by Toyota Faisalabad Motors, and best of the best category award, indicative of the excellent performance in all fields, was won by Toyota Gujranwala Motors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response