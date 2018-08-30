Gold gains

Bengaluru : Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after the previous session´s sharp fall, but rising U.S. interest rates and lingering Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued to weigh on the market with investors selling the metal at small

rallies. Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,204.64 an ounce at 0329 GMT.

Prices hit their highest since August 10 at $1,214.28 on Tuesday, but closed 0.8 percent lower as United States Treasuries rose after the United States and Mexico struck a trade deal.

"The selling (on Tuesday) shows nobody wants to chase the metal above $1,210.”

“There is going to be interest rate hikes in September and December, and that is acting as a burden for gold," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.