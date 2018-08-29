Police say 20 street criminals arrested in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police said it had busted four rings of street criminals and arrested 20 outlaws, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal Wazir told reporters at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines that the police during the last few days busted four rings of the street criminals and arrested 20 members involved in robberies, snatching, burglaries and other crimes.

Javed Iqbal said around Rs3.7 million looted by the criminals were also recovered.

The official said that Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jamilur Rehman had announced cash rewards and certificates for the policemen who busted the gangs.