Body of missing son of PPP leader recovered

MANSEHRA: The mutilated body of the missing son of Pakistan People’s Party district president in Battagram was found in Kalgan Mor on Tuesday.

The body of Mohammad Asif, the son of Sardar Malik Jan, was spotted by locals. They informed police which shifted the corpse to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

According police, the victim had gone missing from his residence in Battagram on Thursday and his family had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the police.

The Saddar police after lodging FIR started an inquiry to ascertain exact cause of the death.

In another action, the police seized arms and ammunition and arrested Mohammad Fahad.

A police party led by SHO Naseem Khan raided the residence in Balag Balla and seized a repeater gun, three pistols of 30 bore and dozens of bullets.