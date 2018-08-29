Peshawar win Inter-Region U-19 Cricket title

LAHORE: Peshawar Region Tuesday won the final of the Inter-Region U-19 One Day Tournament 2018-19 played at Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur AJK.

Peshawar beat Karachi Blues by seven wickets to win the title. Peshawar after winning the toss asked to bat first Karachi Blues and bowled it out at 127 in 41.1 overs. Only Anus Ilyas with 46 runs was the main scorer from the Blues batting line. He faced 57 balls to reach his score added with the help of five fours and a six. Karachi was turned blues by Niaz Khan, Awais Ali Shah, Amir Azmat and M. Aamer who got two wickets each.

In reply, Peshawar achieved 128 for the loss of three wickets in 30.4 overs. Muhammad Mohsin hammered an unbeaten 70 runs to make the win easy and he was supported bty Amir Azmat with 24 runs. Mohsin achieved his score by facing 93 balls to hit 11 boundaries with one six. Ali Nasim had two wickets from Karachi attack.

The winning team Peshawar picketed Rs 200,000 while Karachi got Rs 100,000. Man of the Match went to Muhammad Mohsin (Peshawar Region) for having 387 runs, Best Batsman was Saad Khan (Hyderabad Region) with 27 wickets, Best Bowler was Muhammad Jahangir (Multan Region) and Best Wicketkeeper was Mukhtar Ahmed (Peshawar Region) with 23Ct & 6st and all of them were awarded Rs 25,000 each.

Scores: Karachi Region Blues U-19s 127 all out in 41.1 overs (Anus Ilyas 46, Niaz Khan 2-15, Awais Ali Shah 2-15, Amir Azmat 2-20, M. Aamer 2-24). Peshawar Region U-19s 128-3 in 30.4 overs (M Mohsin 70*, Amir Azmat 24, Ali Nasim 2-13). Result: Peshawar Region U-19 won by 7 wickets.