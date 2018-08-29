PCB chief’s election schedule announced

LAHORE: The election for the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is to take place on September 4.

The Election Commissioner for PCB Justice (retd) Syed Afzal Haider, who has taken charge as interim chairman of the board, has summoned a session of the board of governors on September 4 to elect the new chairman.

Former Int’l Cricket Council chairman Ehsan Mani, a nominee of the chief patron of the PCB Prime Minister Imran Khan, is expected to be elected as the next chairman of the PCB at the governing board’s meeting.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan nominated Mani and Asad Ali Khan as members of PCB’s governing board. According to a notification, both the members have been nominated for three years.

As par the election schedule and agenda of special meeting to be held at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, nomination forms will be submitted at 11:00 am, objection and scrutiny of nomination forms will take place at 11:30 am. At 12 noon hearing of objection(s) will be carried out followed by the withdrawal of candidature at 12:30 pm. After half an hour announcement of final list of candidates will be made and after another half an hour election of PCB chairman will take place.

The 10-member PCB Board of Governors comprises Ehsan Mani (Patron’s Nominee), Asad Ali Khan (Patron’s Nominee), Lt. Gen (R) Muzamil Hussain - Chairman Wapda, Dr. Najeeb Samie - Director HBL, Muhammad Ayaz Butt - Director Sports KRL, Lt. Gen (R) Javed Zia - Chairman SSGC, Murad Ismail - President RCA Quetta/Member BOG, Shahrez Abdullah Khan - President LRCA/Member BOG, Kabir Ahmed Khan - President RCA FATA/Member BOG and Capt (R) Jahanzeb Khan - Secretary Ministry of IPCA.