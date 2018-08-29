Wed August 29, 2018
MA
Mumtaz Alvi
August 29, 2018

Foreign policy to respect national sentiment: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday assured the Senate that due importance would be given to the opinion of people and their elected representatives while framing the foreign policy and taking the Pak-US relations towards improvement.

Speaking in response to the point of public importance raised by the PPP Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Qureshi reiterated that a US handout on a recent phone call between Prime Minister Imran Khan and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo that had mentioned terrorists operating in Pakistan was contrary to reality.

“The telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Secretary Pompeo much to the surprise of many was very cordial, very engaging and very constructive in nature,” he said.

He recalled that Pompeo had phoned Prime Minister Imran Khan to greet him on assuming the office while the controversy started with the readout of conversation issued by the State Department stating that “Secretary Pompeo raised the importance of Pakistan taking decisive action against all terrorists operating in Pakistan and its vital role in promoting the Afghan peace process”.

Qureshi said he was aware that the US had stood by its original press release, but the same was not true as mistakes did occur. The minister emphasised that it was time to move on and said Pakistan would try to steer its bilateral relations with the US towards betterment during the US secretary of state's visit to Islamabad on September 5.

Qureshi contended that he, as stated earlier too, would seek guidance of Parliament in formulating the foreign policy. The minister maintained, "On issues of foreign policy, I think we have to be above partisan interest".

With reference to the adjournment motion, submitted by Rabbani on the matter as well as US statement on IMF loans to Pakistan, Qureshi said he would welcome discussion in the House on the US-Pakistan relations.

Senator Rabbani said, "The US certainly has differences with Pakistan. However, we will not allow the US secretary of state to tell PM Imran to 'do more' on the war on terror." Rabbani said his adjournment motion on reservations about the US State Department readout was not included in the Senate agenda for the day. "The adjournment motion should be discussed so the secretary of state becomes aware of the Senate's stance," he added.

