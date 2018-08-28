RIUJ boycotts Senate, NA to protest mishandling of journalists

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has decided on Monday to stage token walkout from Senate and National Assembly sessions to record protest against maltreatment by guards of Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid with cameraman of a private TV channel and character assassination of renowned anchors Saleem Safi and Asma Shirazi by PTI workers.

The decision was taken in a meeting of RIUJ which was presided over by its President Mubarak Zeb and Secretary NPC Shakeel Anjum, held in National Press Club. The meeting strongly protested the behaviour of guards of Sheikh Rashid who broke mobile phone of the cameraman of private TV channel. The journalists demanded Sheikh Rashid to tender apology.

The meeting also strongly protested against character assassination of anchors Saleem Safi and Asma Shirazi by PTI workers. The meeting concerned over this action and said that with the formation of government in a week time the journalists were being targeted and their character assassination was being carried out through such tactics they tried to gag freedom of expression. It was said in the meeting that media did not want confrontation with government but they would also not let anybody to attack freedom of journalism.

Decision was also taken in the meeting that a committee comprising senior journalists would be formed which would meet members of treasury and opposition members and high level government officials to record their protest.

It was also decided that with the mutual consultation 2nd phase of the campaign would be started inside and outside of the Parliament if Sheikh Rashid did not tender apology and not compensate the loss and bid of character assassination against Saleem Safi and Asma Shirazi would not stopped.