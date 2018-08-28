Tue August 28, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Youth poisoned to death

LAHORE: A 25-year-old man was killed by the uncle of a girl over their alleged illicit relations in Mughalpura police limits on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Bilal of Noorpur Khanewal. A police official said the victim had a love affair with one Sania of the same area. The victim’s family alleged that the girl’s uncle had given him some poisonous substance due to which his condition went critical. The victim was rushed to hospital where he died. Police have collected evidence and started investigations. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

Body found: A 52-year-old man was recovered dead in the Gulshane Iqbal police limits on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was found lying dead on a footpath under the track of orange train. A police official said an autopsy will help ascertain the cause of his death.

road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 962 road crashes in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died whereas 1,144 were injured. Over 384 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

