Tue August 28, 2018
Newspost

August 28, 2018

Lights out

Before the 2013 general elections, the PML-N vowed to end the electricity crisis. People were hoping that the then newly elected government would ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity across the country. However, after five years, the situation remained unchanged.

Like other parts of the country, Peshawar is facing the problem of frequent power outages. When the power is restored, low voltage and incessant tripping make it impossible for residents to turn on their electrical appliances. Amidst all this, there has been a significant increase in electricity bills. Now that the PTI has formed the government in the centre, it is hoped that it will take effective steps to deal with the crisis.

Mian Shiraz

Peshawar

Newspost

