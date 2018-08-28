Tue August 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi

Health experts warn of outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases in Karachi
Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'

Egypt´s Al-Azhar says all sexual harassment 'forbidden'
Public debt: boon or bane?

Public debt: boon or bane?
Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Doctors accused of leaving girl to die upon CM Buzdar's arrival

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?

Optimal equilibrium in the PM’s cabinet?
Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister

Imran Khan is the official name of prime minister
Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series

Cricket: Pakistan announce schedule for Australia, NZ series
Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume

Pakistan, Bahrain agree to boost trade volume
China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia

China welcomes Pak-India participation in anti-terrorism exercise in Russia
Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Engro Polymer, Tianchen China sign contract to set up plant

KARACHI: Engro Polymer and Chemicals signed an agreement with a Chinese company to set up a manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons, it said on Monday.

“In continuation of the disclosure provided by Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited on December 28, 2017, wherein the company had announced approval of capacity expansion of PVC, it is intimated that the company has signed a contract with Tianchen Corp China for an integrated manufacturing facility with an annual production capacity of 100,000 mt,” Engro Polymer said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Engro Polymer earlier said it would be adding a new production line of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) after demand for the chemical continued to surge significantly in the country mainly due to a boom in construction activities along with improving prices.

The company planned to invest around Rs10 billion for expansion of the plant to make raw materials for PVC and caustic soda and upgrading its captive (gas-fired) power plant with the installed capacity of 59 megawatts.

Out of the total capital expenditure, the company would spend Rs7.6 billion on addition and debottlenecking of PVC and other chemical plants that would be arranged through issuance of right shares of approximately Rs5.4 billion and Rs2.2 billion through debt financing.

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited is the only fully integrated chlor-vinyl chemical complex in Pakistan. It is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation involved in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of chlor-vinyl allied products and PVC under brand name ‘SABZ’. It has more than 70 percent of local market share.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Coke Studio 11 review

Coke Studio 11 review
Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines

Face Music Mela goes up north; Umair Jaswal headlines
Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open

Murray enjoys winning Grand Slam return at US Open
Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Kareena Kapoor excited to work with Ranveer Singh, says it'll be an 'honour'

Photos & Videos

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Nick Jonas' new single draws inspiration from ladylove Priyanka

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Mahesh Bhatt opens up about Alia-Ranbir marriage buzz

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar