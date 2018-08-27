Mon August 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to follow Swedish model

PTI govt to follow Swedish model
The good, the bad and Vajpayee

The good, the bad and Vajpayee
Charity and governance

Charity and governance
Why does our economic policy fail us?

Why does our economic policy fail us?
Zardari unhappy with Fazl

Zardari unhappy with Fazl
Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017

Senate passes National Disaster Management (Amendment) Act 2017
PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices

PM Imran directs FIA, NAB to fight white collar crimes, other corrupt practices
Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor

Imran Ismail sworn in as Sindh Governor
Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition

Senate condemn blasphemous Dutch caricature competition
CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

CM KP bans use of tea in official meetings

Sports

AFP
August 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Napoli rally past AC Milan

MILAN: Carlo Ancelotti gave former protege Gennaro Gattuso a lesson in football as Napoli came from two goals down to beat AC Milan 3-2 in Serie A on Saturday.

Ancelotti -- who took over as coach of the Italian league runners-up this summer -- was in charge of his first home game at the San Paolo Stadium.The 59-year-old’s side also trailed before getting past Lazio 2-1 in the season opener in Rome last weekend.

AC Milan were playing their first match of the season after their game against Genoa was postponed because of the bridge disaster in the port city.But it was to be a bitter defeat for Milan coach Gattuso, 40, who played under Ancelotti when the latter was in charge of AC Milan, winning the Champions League together in 2007.

Ancelotti praised the “great desire ... to fight back vehemently,” by his side.“I have a fond memory of all my former players, but with Gattuso there is something special. “It’s a wonderful evening, one full of emotions for me.

“Milan hadn’t really given many signs of being dangerous in attack, but surprised us with two goals. “It was very difficult in that situation, then we changed system and the crowd pushed us on to turn it around.” Ancelotti spent most of his career at AC Milan, winning three Serie A and four European titles as a player and coach with the northern giants.

His last coaching job in Italy -- before nine trophy-laden years abroad at clubs including Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich -- was at the helm of Milan.Gattuso had said it was his dream to defeat his old “maestro” as Ancelotti had done as AC Milan coach over two decades ago beating his former boss Arrigo Sacchi’s Parma.

Giacomo Bonaventura sensationally opened for Milan after 15 minutes with a Davide Calabria half-volley giving the visitors a two-goal advantage four minutes after the break. But Piotr Zielinski bagged a brace for Napoli in a 15-minute second half spell with substitute Dries Mertens sealing victory 10 minutes from time.

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain made his competitive debut for Milan but had little impact in his old stadium, along with new on-loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.Cristiano Ronaldo made his home debut for Juventus in a 2-0 win over Lazio, which after last week’s 3-2 win at Chievo gives the champions a maximum six points.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games

Nadeem Arshad wins bronze for Pakistan in Asian Games
Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo

Guest of Honour status for Pakistan at China’s International Import Expo
Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Fawad Khan attends annual Haj lunch hosted by Saudi King

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan speaks out against gender wage disparity in Bollywood

Photos & Videos

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!

‘The house that Jack built’ trailer: a thriller that sparks all!
Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Item numbers do not determine a film's success: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Katrina, Salman's chemistry in Bharat unmissable: director Ali Abbas Zafar

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!

Sneak peek into wedding festivities of Momina Mustehsan's brother's wedding!