IndyCar racer Wickens breathing on his own in hospital

LOS ANGELES: IndyCar rookie Robert Wickens has started breathing on his own and is able to speak with relatives in hospital, six days after suffering severe leg and back injuries in a horrific crash.

The Canadian’s racing team, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, made the announcement just prior to the start of Saturday’s IndyCar race in St. Louis which was won by Australia’s Will Power. “For the first time following his Aug. 19 incident at Pocono Raceway, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports driver Robert Wickens is breathing without medical assistance and speaking with his family,” a team spokesman said. James Hinchcliffe was the lone driver for Schmidt Peterson in the race as Wickens’ No. 6 backup car was left parked outside a trailer. Hinchcliffe finished in 15th place. Several drivers wore “RW6” hats and T-shirts and sported “GetWellWickens” stickers on their cars in Saturday’s race. There was also a get well card for signing in paddock area.

Wickens, of Guelph, Ontario, crashed early in the August 19 race when his car collided with Ryan Hunter-Reay coming out of the second turn. Wickens’ car was launched into the safety fence and the main cabin spun several times before slamming back onto race track. The wreck involved five other cars. The other drivers were treated for their injuries and released. Wickens has undergone a series of surgeries including one to insert screws to stabilize a fractured spine. He is expected to undergo more surgeries to treat fractures in his legs and right forearm. The crash occurred three years after British driver Justin Wilson died in an accident at the same Pocono circuit, and almost 19 years after another Canadian Indy racer, Greg Moore, died in a crash at the Fontana, California race track.