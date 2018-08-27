Eid Mood still hangs on

Even though the regular office hours have restarted after the festive period of Eidul Azha the city streets appear mostly empty as a large number of people are still outside Rawalpindi though they have begun returning in instalments.

The government, semi-government and private offices, including banks and financial institutions have opened but the number of workers is still thin. Attendance of workforce at Secretariat, the executive centre of the country, is very scant as several officers and employees are yet to return, with some of them in the hunt for a couple of days of extension for the reason that their extended family members are pressurizing them. Nonetheless, the festive mood is prevalent in maximum localities of the Rawalpindi city for children and adults alike with people congregating at different spots even after the holidays are over.

The employees of the government and private offices went to their cities of birthplaces even days before the beginning of official Eid holidays. Most of the government and private offices have started again their usual work timings, but it is comprehensible that the extended Eid days-off are bound to leave their impact and continue to force the people to stick to the memories of the well-spent Eid days. It is the family gatherings that they in fact miss.

They have had so much delicious dishes during Eid holidays that they can't forget the smell of spicy and sweet dishes with relatives and friends. Eid is the period they create time for their friends and family to enjoy meals together. With the Eid holidays over, they miss the get-togethers and the variety of food they tried during those days. Not to forget, the untimely hunger pangs, offering of prayers and also exchange of warmest greetings.

Friends and families united across the country in a show of companionship. With celebrations in full swing, the much-awaited Eid break from routine work saw people dusting off and wearing their best clothes and indulging in a number of festivities with associates and loved ones. Lavish feasts and family get-togethers followed, as people came together across the family circle. Their excitement was out of bounds. Eid meant staying up very late, having young girls draw beautiful patterns of ‘mehndi’ on their hands and watching them help mothers in the kitchen. That was just what they wanted.

They went on talking, talking into the night and everyone laughed and things were so much entertaining. Everyone got chirpy and active. Everything under the Sun was discussed, right from the clothes to the big Eid release. The same was the scenario among the friends, brothers, sisters, uncles and aunties. Such a pleasant mood was sure to hang on.