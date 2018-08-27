Olive saplings

Rawalpindi:The Punjab government under its five-year plan will provide some 473,500 olive saplings free of charge for plantation in the Olive Valley this year and the farmers can submit their application in this regard till August 31. The Olive Valley comprises Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum and Attock districts of Potohar region, besides Mianwali and Khushab districts. According to the Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) Director, the Punjab Agriculture Department had so far managed to plant over one million olive saplings in the Potohar region.