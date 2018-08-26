CPO orders action against Dolphin squad

Rawalpindi : The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan has taken action against members of Dolphin Squad for allegedly harassing a young girl near Mareer Chowk on Muree Road.

Talking to ‘The News’, City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Abbas Ahsen said he has summoned the personnel involved in the incident and ordered an inquiry against them.

Eyewitnesses told this scribe that a young girl (name not to be disclosed on family insistence) was sitting along Muree Road in the afternoon over a petty domestic dispute. She was also accompanied by the family members. On watching the whole episode, the Dolphin squad members intervened and when the girl did not budge from her intransigence to go with her family, the personnel of Dolphin Squad threatened that either she will either have to go with her family or she will be taken to police station. Later, the family was able to persuade the girl to go along them.

The Dolphin Squad, a specialised unit of police consisting of 145 trained policemen was launched to combat street crimes and to help public on October 23, 2017.

Public has demanded of higher authorities to educate this force how to deal with the common people and criminals. Public has also appreciated CPO, Rawalpindi who took serious notice of this incident.