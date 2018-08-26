Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet

PTI names 23-member Punjab cabinet
Europe and the BRI

Europe and the BRI
The opposition’s dilemmas

The opposition’s dilemmas
Stolen asset recovery

Stolen asset recovery
PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet

PM Khan, CM Buzdar finalize Punjab’s cabinet
PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election

PML-N recommends ex-PM Gilani for presidential election
15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced

15-member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet announced
Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears

Alvi seeks Tareen’s help to woo voters, allies as presidential election nears
Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed

Raja notified as Leader of Opposition in Senate, Sherry removed
Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Who is the richest woman lawmaker in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Islamabad

KI
Khalid Iqbal
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CPO orders action against Dolphin squad

Rawalpindi : The City Police Officer (CPO) Abbas Ahsan has taken action against members of Dolphin Squad for allegedly harassing a young girl near Mareer Chowk on Muree Road.

Talking to ‘The News’, City Police Officer (Rawalpindi) Abbas Ahsen said he has summoned the personnel involved in the incident and ordered an inquiry against them.

Eyewitnesses told this scribe that a young girl (name not to be disclosed on family insistence) was sitting along Muree Road in the afternoon over a petty domestic dispute. She was also accompanied by the family members. On watching the whole episode, the Dolphin squad members intervened and when the girl did not budge from her intransigence to go with her family, the personnel of Dolphin Squad threatened that either she will either have to go with her family or she will be taken to police station. Later, the family was able to persuade the girl to go along them.

The Dolphin Squad, a specialised unit of police consisting of 145 trained policemen was launched to combat street crimes and to help public on October 23, 2017.

Public has demanded of higher authorities to educate this force how to deal with the common people and criminals. Public has also appreciated CPO, Rawalpindi who took serious notice of this incident.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

JF-17 Thunder aerobatics dazzle spectators at Polish Airshow

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha

'Load Wedding' wins big with 5.5 cr during Eid-ul-Azha
Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report

Pakistani-origin woman is Indian PM Modi’s rakhi sister: report
Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Glamorous Venice Film Festival courts controversy

Photos & Videos

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain

What Pakistani politicians can learn from John McCain
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s