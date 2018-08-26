84 dead, 155 injured during monsoon: NDMA

Islamabad : National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its monsoon daily situation report stated 84 dead, 155 injured and 316 houses damaged due to heavy rains in the country from 20 June to 24 August, here on Saturday.

According to the report, due to heavy rains, flashfloods and overflow of water channels, gusty winds in various areas of the provinces caused most of the damages of precious lives and property during monsoon.

The report has stated maximum deaths caused in the Punjab province as 24 male, 2 female and 5 children with a total death toll of 31 while 47 male, 12 female and 13 children total 72 people got injured and 7 houses partially and 1 fully damaged were reported.

The deaths in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were luckily counted less as compared to Punjab where as many as 5 male, 4 female and 12 children died with a total number of 21 causalities, 39 person were reported to be injured during the monsoon downpours including 12 male, 14 female and 13 children whereas 173 houses got damaged as 131 partially and 49 completely smashed.

The Balochistan province received two causalities during monsoon including one each male and female.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir bored total 21 causalities including 15 male and 5 female and a child where 30 injured with 20 male and 10 female reported with 60 houses damaged as 37 partially and 23 fully ruined were reported.

The death toll was the least after Balochistan in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) where only 2 died including 2 females where 1 male injured was reported while 54 partially and 3 houses were fully damaged with a total number of 57 houses smashed during monsoon downpours.

The disasters faced by the tribal districts of KPK included 7 children and a male dead where 13 injured including 2 male, 7 female and 4 children while 9 houses partially and 2 fully got damaged during monsoon rains.

Meanwhile the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of KPK provided 50 and that of GB 60 tents respectively in their domains while GBDMA/DDMA provided 250 bags of food items to the disaster victims till date during monsoon.

Hepatits: Medical experts advised public to take precautions against Hepatitis A and E viruses during the rainy season due to the intake of contaminated food and water.

Specialist Dr Umair Qayyum said, there is an urgent need to create awareness about Hepatitis, which are also called silent killer viruses that can creep into the body from minor blood exposures.

He said virus causing hepatitis A and E are found in water contaminated with faeces during monsoon season, and if someone drinks such water without boiling or distilling, one is likely to be infected with hepatitis.

“Virus transmits when an uninfected person consumes contaminated food or water. So one must be very careful during monsoon. One must drink boiled water and eat foods washed in purified water,” cautioned Dr. Umair

He said that if a patient feels lazy and has yellow urine, then know that these are the symptoms of hepatitis. Some may also suffer from constipation or diarrhoea, and pain in joints. However, to find out the type of Hepatitis, tests are necessary, the doctor mentioned.

To prevent oneself from acquiring hepatitis A and E viruses, one must take care of their health.

Dr pointed out, “One must consume water and foods that aren’t contaminated. Personal hygiene and sanitation must be maintained. One must be aware of his/her behaviour.”

He added that there has been an increase in the incidence of Hepatitis A among teenagers and adults with severer symptoms that are similar to other viral Hepatitis.

Children and adults who have been previously vaccinated against Hepatitis A are practically at very low risk of developing the infection.

However, those who have not been vaccinated, people with poor hygiene and people living with an infected individual are at high risk of acquiring the Hepatitis A infection.

If adults are infected with the Hepatitis A virus, the symptoms can be more serious, and the disease can even have a fatal outcome, he warned. People must use anti-mosquito spray inside and outside their homes, while not allowing water to remain stagnant at homes, he advised. “Hepatitis E similarly does not call for any treatment because there is none. Because the infection is often acute, it typically resolves on its own. People with this type of infection are often advised to get adequate rest, drink plenty of fluids, get enough nutrients, and avoid alcohol. However, pregnant women who develop this infection require close monitoring and care,” he added.