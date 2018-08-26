‘Not right to compare Kohli with Tendulkar’

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has been often compared with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar but Virender Sehwag believes that it is not right to draw parallels between them.

“I don’t feel it is right to compare Kohli with Tendulkar,” Sehwag was quoted as saying by a TV channel on Saturday.

“It will be logical only if he is able to achieve the numerous records set by Sachin. Every player including Virat wants to reach the benchmark of 100 international hundreds set by Sachin,” the former India opener said.

In 69 Tests so far, Kohli has scored 5994 runs at 54.49 with 23 centuries and 18 half-centuries. In ODIs, he has 9779 runs at 58.20 including 35 hundreds and 48 fifties.