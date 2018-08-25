Hawaii braces for major hurricane

HAWAIIAN OCEAN VIEW: Torrential rains pummeled Hawaii on Friday as Hurricane Lane swirled toward the island state, triggering landslides, “catastrophic” flooding and prompting stark warnings from authorities. In its 1200 GMT bulletin, the Honolulu-based branch of the National Weather Service said the now Category Three hurricane was packing winds in excess of 120 miles per hour (195 kilometers per hour).