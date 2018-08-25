Health experts warned public to avoid storage of meat after Eid

Islamabad: Health Experts on Friday advised people to avoid storage of meat after Eidul Azha as excessive use of red meat can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Cardiologist Dr Zahid Farooq talking to private news channel said eating excessive meat during Eidul Azha could have negative impacts on health and especially for those who stored this meat for several months.

Each year, public and private healthcare facilities receive scores of cases of various stomach and other illnesses after Eidul Azha due to high consumption of meat. He added that use of frozen meat could be harmful as it may affect kidneys and cause cardiac problems.

Dr said overeating could cause gastric irritation, high cholesterol, acidity, abdominal contraction, nausea, diarrhoea, heart problems, and constipation. We, the doctors, don’t stop people from consuming high-calorie food and drinks but as they say excess of everything is bad, all that should be taken modestly.

A small intake of meaty food with lots of salad is strongly advised, he said. He added the people should not skip meals during Eid days as taking balanced food and drinks at regular intervals would help keep cholesterol level in control.

He said compared with fizzy beverages, use of water was better, as it could help avoid intake of excessive liquid calories. He also suggested tea after meals during Eid days. Dr. Naeem Tasaduq, a dietitian at a private hospital, also recommended low-fat dishes during Eid and said that would help the people enjoy the festival to the maximum.

He said since most of the food on Eidul Azha was meat-based, use of fat and high-calorie sauces in their preparation should be avoided. He added that the people’s focus should be on Eid celebrations and not stuffing themselves with meat and opt for stroll after a meal to burn calories. Suggesting use of oral saline for diarrhoea and antacid for gastric problem, he added that in case of any serious condition, a doctor should be consulted without delay.

Patients of chronic liver disease are advised not to eat red meat because they can go into coma, he mentioned. Unfortunately on Eidul Azha, people start eating meat without use of salad and vegetables. People even stop eating bread, he said.

Dr also advised that people should use lots of yogurt and fruits along with meat. Some people use animal fat as oil which is unhygienic. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking. People should avoid eating all the dishes made of meat. Excess of everything is injurious to health, he said.