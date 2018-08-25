More than 10,000 saplings planted by citizens

Islamabad: More than 10,000 saplings have been planted by the young citizens along with the seniors and concerned common citizens in three years of time on self-help basis. This was stated by Devcom-Pakistan Director and founder Member of the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) and the Campaign Munir Ahmed.

Talking to APP, he said that planting samplings is an easy task that could be done by the local citizens with the help of local authorities and municipalities, city managers, district management, non-governmental organisations, civil society organizations with their own resources.

He said that IDCLC planted hundreds of saplings of local decorative and fruit trees in the Blue Area greenbelt on Monday despite the inclement weather.

The plantation was supported by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Urban Environment Wing-II.

"The objective of the plantation was to engage youth in further strengthening the IDCLC campaign Grow a plant, Own a tree, founded by well-known environmentalist Munir Ahmed three years back on self-help basis. Young volunteers, university students, children from different schools and common citizens have been part of this ever growing campaign," he said.