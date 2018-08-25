Health minister warns against ‘business as usual’ approach

Islamabad: Minister for National Health Services Aamir Mehmood Kiyani Friday urged officers of his Ministry to abandon the ‘business as usual’ approach and to redouble their efforts to bring tangible improvements in the health of the people of Pakistan.

Kiyani instructed the officers to practice austerity and simplicity, and to reduce expenditures so that funds can be diverted for welfare of the common man. He discussed the scope of the work of each officer and urged them to focus attention on bringing visible change in their assigned areas. He directed them to identify bottlenecks impeding progress so that those can expeditiously be resolved. During a briefing on the health card scheme, Kiyani said, “We must ensure that best facilities are provided to the poorest of the poor in an efficient and transparent manner. The scope of the health card scheme will be broadened so that service are made available to the deserving in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”