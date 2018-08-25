Imran Ismail to take oath as Sindh governor on Monday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail will take oath as the 33rd governor of Sindh on August 27 at the Governor House, Geo News reported. The notification for Ismail’s appointment was issued on Friday. Justice Ahmed Ali M Shaikh, the chief justice of the Sindh High Court will administer the oath to Ismail.

“I am thankful to the Almighty Allah, my parents, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for giving me their confidence,” said Ismail.

The PTI leader said that he aspires to play the role of a bridge between the federal and provincial government for the betterment of the people of the province. “The people of Sindh will always find me with them. The province’s progress will remain a top-most priority for me,” the incoming governor vowed.

Ismail said that he wants to take all political parties along and promised that he will take special funds from the federal government for the development and progress of Sindh.

On August 12, Ismail has said that he would work with Mayor Wasim Akhtar for the sake of Karachi’s development and progress. He expressed these views while talking to reporters at the Karachi airport upon his arrival to the city a day after being nominated.

The incoming governor gave a statement in favour of the Karachi mayor, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, as MQM will be a coalition partner in the PTI-led federal government.

Ismail further told reporters that a third-party audit would be conducted of every development project being built in the city, likely referring to projects initiated by the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led federal government. Karachi has been lagging behind in terms of development and progress in the last ten years, said Ismail, adding that Imran Khan had the earnest desire to resolve the city’s problems.

“We will make every effort to ensure that the Peoples Party (the ruling party in Sindh) supports us in implementing development schemes,” Ismail said.

According to the incoming governor, the cause of development could never be achieved without overcoming the menace of corruption. “We will bring about real change as we will implement the programme of Imran Khan,” he said. He vowed that efforts would be made to cut down on the government’s expenses.

Ismail further said that he would “set a trend” by not residing in the Governor House, and would use the space only as an office. Responding to a question, he said the Governor House could not be bulldozed altogether in view of the building’s status as a protected heritage site.

“We will open Governor House for the public, but we have to see how it can be utilised,” said Ismail. “It can be used as an educational institute, university or art gallery.” He vowed to minimise the expenditures of Governor House as much as possible. “I will not be staying at one place but rather travelling across Sindh.”

PTI Chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Governor of Sindh after Muhammad Zubair stepped down following the victory Khan’s party in last month’s general elections.