Three die in road accidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three people died and eight others including a woman sustained injuries in separate road accidents during Eid days. One Hassan Ghulam, resident of Aar area, died in a collision between a motorcycle and car on Grand Tank Road near China Camp area. His wife Farida Bibi sustained injuries in the incident. In another incident, two motorcycles collided on Darazinda road in Daraban area, and resultantly one person died on the spot while another suffered wounds. Meanwhile, one person died and five others injured in a collision between two bikes in the limits of Saddar Police Station.