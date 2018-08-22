Report sought on Chitral flood losses

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed the district administration of Chitral to submit a comprehensive report on the losses of lives and property due to flood in the district.

“We stand by the people of Chitral in this difficult time,” he said.

He appealed to the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to come forward and help their Chitrali brothers and sisters. Mehmood Khan directed the relevant officials to conduct a survey and identify the losses. He directed them to prepare an overall recovery plan to compensate the flood victims.