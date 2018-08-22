Wed August 22, 2018
China offers to play 'constructive role' in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan's name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan's export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

National

Wajid Ali Syed
August 22, 2018

Share

US doesn’t confirm Pompeo’s Islamabad stopover

WASHINGTON: The Department of State has not confirmed any possible stopover in Islamabad by the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his trip to India earlier next month.

"In terms of travel to the region, no travel has been announced for the secretary beyond what's already been issued in media notes," an official told reporters here.

It is pertinent to mention that the secretary of state, along with the secretary of defence, is scheduled to reach New Delhi on September 6 to hold strategic dialogues with their Indian counterparts.

Earlier, in some media sections, it was reported that Pompeo will have an Islamabad layover to meet with leaders of the new government.

On Tuesday, another official maintained that the State Department "does not have any travel plan to announce at this time."

