‘PTI govt to deliver in 100 days’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid has said that PTI government would have to deliver in 100 days as people holds expectation from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran wanted to bring back the looted money from corrupt elements abroad. To a question, he said we want better relations with all neighbouring countries. He said there must be a way forward where both the nuclear powers restart dialogue for Kashmir issue.