Resolution submitted against blasphemous caricatures contest

The three newly-elected MPAs of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in the Sindh Assembly have submitted a resolution in the assembly secretariat against a competition of blasphemous caricatures in the Netherlands, demanding that Pakistan should suspend diplomatic ties with the Western European nation if its government doesn’t withdraw the permission for the event.

The resolution carries signatures of the three MPAs of TLP namely Muhammad Qasim Fakhri, Younus Soomro, and Sarwat Fatima. It is expected that the lone member of the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal in Sindh Assembly, Syed Abdul Rasheed, will either become a co-signatory to the resolution or will soon submit a separate resolution on the same issue.

The resolution is likely to be taken up in the upcoming first regular session of the Sindh Assembly after Eidul Azha and will likely be unanimously passed by the house. The draft of the resolution states: “This resolution is being moved by members of this house belonging to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, which will sure attract support and backing by every person present here.

“Those who have attempted to conduct the contest of blasphemous caricatures in Holland do possess very low mentality. “They and their patrons should be duly forewarned that their vicious attempt could create serious repercussions for the global peace.

“This resolution is being moved to demand the federal government to do efforts to convene an emergency meeting of representatives of all the Muslim countries. This meeting should be convened to adopt a firm and consensus viewpoint of the entire Islamic world on this issue showing that all the Muslim nations have been deeply shocked on learning about this competition being held in Holland.”

It adds that the federal government should summon the Dutch ambassador in Islamabad to the Foreign Office in order to duly convey him the true sentiments of the Muslims on this very sensitive issue.

The resolution further states that if the Dutch government does not heed to Pakistan’s concerns, then all diplomatic ties with the country should be suspended.