Siraj urges PM to resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address mentioned many problems in the country but it would have been better if he had also mentioned the Kashmir issue and blockade of Pakistan’s river water by India.

In a statement on Monday, he said India’s occupation of Held Kashmir, genocide of Kashmiris and the theft of Pakistan’s river water are major issues and the PM should also have expressed his resolve for solving Kashmir issue and support the liberation struggle of Kashmiri Muslims. Sirajul Haq said PTI’s test had already begun. He said the establishment of the rule of law and supremacy of constitution would provide the solution to all the problems facing the country.

He said JI did not believe in opposition for the sake of opposition and it would open-heartedly appreciate every good work of the government as it wanted the wellbeing of the country and its people over and above all political biases. He said undoubtedly, corruption was the biggest issue of the country and Pakistan could not progress without the elimination of this menace. He said JI had been continuing drive against corruption for more than a decade and had been crying for accountability of all. He said the JI wanted the accountability of the 436 other persons named in the Panama leaks, those devouring huge bank loans and those building properties in Dubai, London and other world capitals.

He said the nation was keenly awaiting the strict accountability promised by Imran khan. He said the JI wanted the government to take such legal and practical measures as would close the doors of corruption and the plunderers were unable to escape.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation good, and packed with ambitions and announcements. He said there was no obstruction in bringing about much desired change in the system since PTI was now in power in the centre, Punjab, KPK and Balochistan. He said people wanted the solution to their problems and the new government would have to break the status quo for motivating the state machinery towards service of the masses.