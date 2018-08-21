Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
The mantra of change

The mantra of change
It's time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The human cost of war

The human cost of war
US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt
China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum

Sindh Governor House to be converted into museum
Elahi's charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes
'Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House'

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’
Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 21, 2018

Siraj urges PM to resolve Kashmir issue

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address mentioned many problems in the country but it would have been better if he had also mentioned the Kashmir issue and blockade of Pakistan’s river water by India.

In a statement on Monday, he said India’s occupation of Held Kashmir, genocide of Kashmiris and the theft of Pakistan’s river water are major issues and the PM should also have expressed his resolve for solving Kashmir issue and support the liberation struggle of Kashmiri Muslims. Sirajul Haq said PTI’s test had already begun. He said the establishment of the rule of law and supremacy of constitution would provide the solution to all the problems facing the country.

He said JI did not believe in opposition for the sake of opposition and it would open-heartedly appreciate every good work of the government as it wanted the wellbeing of the country and its people over and above all political biases. He said undoubtedly, corruption was the biggest issue of the country and Pakistan could not progress without the elimination of this menace. He said JI had been continuing drive against corruption for more than a decade and had been crying for accountability of all. He said the JI wanted the accountability of the 436 other persons named in the Panama leaks, those devouring huge bank loans and those building properties in Dubai, London and other world capitals.

He said the nation was keenly awaiting the strict accountability promised by Imran khan. He said the JI wanted the government to take such legal and practical measures as would close the doors of corruption and the plunderers were unable to escape.

Meanwhile, JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the nation good, and packed with ambitions and announcements. He said there was no obstruction in bringing about much desired change in the system since PTI was now in power in the centre, Punjab, KPK and Balochistan. He said people wanted the solution to their problems and the new government would have to break the status quo for motivating the state machinery towards service of the masses.

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj

Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Arafat for final stages of Haj
Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list

Eagles hits album tops ´Thriller´ on all-time sales list
Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star

Jennifer Garner honored with Hollywood star
Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Pujara and Kohli pile on the agony for England in third Test

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes
Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018

Imran Abbas bags nomination for 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2018
Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

'The Amityville Murders' spooked fans after its trailer release

‘The Amityville Murders’ spooked fans after its trailer release